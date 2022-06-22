Skip to main content
Dodgers: Longtime LA Closer Reposts Hilarious Fan Photo After Sunday's Loss

Kenley Jansen is well aware of Dodgers fans missing him this year. Especially after a blown Craig Kimbrel save.

August 21, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; (Editors note: Multiple exposure image) Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When the season began, many fans in Los Angeles probably didn’t think they would be missing Kenley Jansen. Even though it was an amicable split, at that point, the relationship had seemingly run its course between Dodgers fans and the long-time closer, and change was inevitable.

The three-time All-star went out and signed a free-agent deal with Atlanta this past offseason and Craig Kimbrel was then acquired via trade by Los Angeles.

While Kimbrel has only blown 1 save in 13 opportunities, it’s those non-save appearances that have really hurt more than helped the Dodgers. Sunday afternoon once again highlighted the problem when in the 9th inning of a tie game, he gave up 2 runs and Cleveland walked away victorious.

After the game, a Dodgers fan posted a meme about missing Kenley, and the former Dodger closer then reposted it on his Instagram page

KenleyJansenMood

For Kenley, it has to feel at least a little good to have Dodgers fans missing him. They certainly didn’t fully appreciate his dominance while he was in LA and kinda took him for granted while demanding his performance be near perfection, especially towards the end. And while he may not necessarily be rooting against the Dodgers, it’s easy to see why he would feel some vindication.

For Kimbrel, it was just a bad outing for him and Dave Roberts has no intention of going with another guy. After the game, he made it clear that Kimbrel will remain the Dodgers' closer. 

