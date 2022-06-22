Skip to main content
Dodgers: Longtime New York Yankees Reliever Now Pitching on LA's Triple-A Team

Dellin Betances is now pitching for the OKC Dodgers after spending the bulk of his time at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers have been going through it with injuries lately, but the club does have some arms that should be returning before the calendar hits September. A couple of those arms could have a big impact on how the Dodgers finish out the season.

Dodgers fans are well aware that Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Blake Treinen are major pieces on the shelf. The trio of arms should be pitching for the Dodgers before the clock strikes midnight on the 2022 season. Luckily for LA, they aren't the only proven arms that could be coming back into the fold.

The Dodgers have a four-time All-Star trying to claw his way back into the majors. The team signed Dellin Betances to a minor league deal in the offseason and he's been getting his work in at Camelback Ranch. This week though, Betances got the green light to join the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A).

At the height of his powers, Betances was one of the best non-closer, high-leverage relievers in the game. From 2014 to 2017, he recorded a 2.11 ERA and 492 strikeouts in 306.2 innings pitches. He was nothing short of dominant. 

He earned AL rookie of the year consideration in 2014, AL Cy Young votes in 2015, and four-consecutive All-Star selections. 

His success was ultimately his downfall though as the Yankees just continued to pile innings on their best stopper. He ranked first in innings pitches from 2014 to 2017 among relievers and that inevitably led to injury trouble. Betances pitched in just 17 games from 2019 to 2021.

But if he can get right in Triple-A, he could be pitching at Dodger Stadium this yea.

