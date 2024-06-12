Dodgers Looking to Make Major Upgrades at Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers, while one of the best teams in the major leagues and leaders in the National League West, might not be done adding to their formidable roster.
While they have a roster that can compete with anyone, there have been some speedbumps along the way to the Dodgers' World-Series-or-bust 2024 season.
What position groups do the Dodgers need to upgrade exactly? According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Dodgers will try to add reinforcements to their bullpen and outfield to provide a punch to the bottom of their lineup.
"The Dodgers are searching for both quality and depth additions for the bullpen as well as an upgrade for the outfield and bottom part of their lineup, which has struggled for most of the year," Bowden wrote.
Bowden isn't the only one getting insight on the Dodgers adding these pieces. Ken Rosenthal, also of The Athletic, mentioned on FS1 that the Dodgers will seek relief help and possibly an infielder to take the load off Mookie Betts at shortstop.
Although Betts hasn't been the worst at shortstop, he hasn't been the best. Betts admitted that it's been a struggle transitioning to an everyday infielder; nonetheless, he's confident he can figure it out. However, the Dodgers aren't waiting on hope and chance; the front office will do its due diligence and strike at an upgrade if one becomes available.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and company realize the opportunity they have. One great move at the trade deadline can be the difference between another long offseason or being the last team standing.