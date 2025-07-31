Dodgers Lose $8.2 Million Trade Target to NL Rival in Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers want to add at least one bullpen arm at the trade deadline. However, one of their top targets is officially off the board.
The Dodgers were named one of at least six teams interested in St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. However, on Wednesday, he was sent to the New York Mets for right-handed pitcher Frank Elissalt and two top prospects: infielder Jesus Baez (Mets' No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and right-handed pitcher Nate Dohm (No. 14).
The Cardinals are five games behind the San Diego Padres for the third NL Wild Card spot. They do not have a roster that is expected to win a World Series championship this season and Helsley was going to be expensive to re-sign this offseason.
Thus, he was on the move on Wednesday, which he expected heading into the trade deadline.
“I would say it’s 90 percent I go, 10 percent I stay,” Helsley said earlier this week.
Los Angeles uses its relievers more than any other MLB team, so they could have used a pitcher like Helsley in their injured and inconsistent bullpen.
Former All-Star reliever Tanner Scott, who was expected to be the Dodgers’ closer, has struggled this season and is now on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. Blake Treinen recently returned after spending the majority of the season on the IL, and key relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Kopech are still battling injuries.
Helsley has posted a 3.00 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 36 appearances this season. He is owed approximately $2.7 million for the rest of the season on his $8.2 million deal.
With less than 24 hours remaining before the trade deadline, the Dodgers will have to look elsewhere for bullpen help with Helsley off the board.
