Dodgers Lose Top Outfield Target to NL Rival in Major Deadline Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost out on Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader as the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to land the 31-year-old, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Bader is hitting .258/.339/.439 with an OPS of .778 on the year. He has added 12 home runs and 38 RBIs through 96 appearances.
Bader was linked to the Dodgers for quite some time to address the lack of outfield depth. The outfielder is also on an expiring deal and would likely not require a massive haul as opposed to a player with more team control.
Also per Passan, the Twins will land an outfield and pitching prospect from the Phillies.
Bader has a great bat, but a lot of his value comes from his defensive prowess. In terms of Outs Above Average, Bader is ranked in the 92nd percentile among qualified fielders. His arm strength is also graded well above league average, falling in the 79th percentile.
Bader is also an above-average hitter in terms of bat speed and barreling the ball. His barrel percentage of 11.5 percent ranks him in the 70th percentile in baseball, while his bat speed puts him well above the pack in the 69th percentile.
As for some of the flaws in Bader's game, his strikeout rate of 26.4 percent is much higher than league average, ranking in the 18th percentile across the league. In terms of average exit velocity, he is only hitting the ball at an 86.6 mph average, grading out in just the 10th percentile.
Without Bader on the market, the Dodgers will have to look elsewhere to address their need for an outfielder.
