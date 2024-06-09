Dodgers Made Interesting History Saturday Against Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers made unique history on Saturday in their 11-3 win over the New York Yankees. The Dodgers became the first time in MLB history to have two players named Hernández hit a home run in the same game, per Opta Stats.
Both Teoscar Hernández and Kiké Hernández hit home runs for the Dodgers on Saturday, with Teoscar hitting two of them during the game. While a rather specific stat, this has never been done before in MLB history. Their three combined home runs were the lone Dodger home runs of the game.
Teoscar has been on a tear over the last three games with three home runs, seven hits, nine RBIs, and five runs over this stretch.
Overall, the Dodger lineup had a dominant outing Saturday against the Yankees, who are arguably the best team in MLB. Teoscar accounted for six RBIs and Kiké, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Andy Pages each accounted for RBIs as well. Every single player in the Dodgers' lineup had at least one hit, and six of nine players recorded a run.
This was a welcomed performance for the Dodgers, whose lineup has been inconsistent over the past couple of weeks, and managed just four hits and two runs the night before on Friday. They looked to be in a shaky spot entering a crucial series against the Yankees on the road but have instead been sharp, winning the first two games of the series so far.
They will play their last game of the series Sunday evening, as they look to get the sweep before returning home to take on the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.