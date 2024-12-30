Dodgers' Major NL Rival Tried to Shock the World and Sign Teoscar Hernandez
The New York Mets made headlines signing Juan Soto to a longterm contract, but they almost shocked the baseball world again when they reportedly called to check in on Teoscar Hernández.
Will Sammon of The Athletic reported the news on Saturday.
"The Mets looked into adding Teoscar Hernández, league sources said before the veteran outfielder decided to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday on a three-year deal worth $66 million with a club option for a fourth year," Sammon wrote. "A day earlier, the Mets checked in with Hernández to see if he was open to a two-year pact. Newsday also reported he received an offer from the Mets. The deal would’ve carried a similar annual average value to the contract he agreed to with the Dodgers but without deferrals, a league source told The Athletic."
More news: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Major Announcement on Social Media
Hernández made his desire to stay in Los Angeles clear throughout the year, and especially after the postseason
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said after the World Series parade. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority, obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
“You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández added during the celebration. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
Although the Dodgers were always Hernández's top choice, contract talks had reached an impasse. Disagreements over money had stalled negotiations, leading many fans to question whether a reunion was still possible.
The good news came on Friday in the form of an Instagram post where the outfielder announced, "I'm back."
Hernández was the Dodgers' sole free agent to receive a qualifying offer, valued at $21.05 million, which he declined. After revitalizing his value with a one-year prove-it deal in 2024, he sought a multiyear contract.
The new contract was also well deserved. Hernández turned the risk of a one-year deal into a reward, posting a .272/.339/.501 batting line with a career-best 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. In Game 5 of the World Series, his two-run double sealed the Yankees' disastrous inning, while his Game 2 home run off Carlos Rodón gave Los Angeles a lead they never lost.