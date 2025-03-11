Dodgers' Major Offseason Acquisition Could Miss Opening Series in Japan
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an offseason like no other, but spring isn't fully going according to plan.
A major piece of the puzzle that was improving the team over the offseason is taking a little more time to fall into place. That is not to say that it's time to label the offseason a failure by any means, but the presumed everyday second baseman is taking more time to adjust than the team may have hoped.
Hyeseong Kim was a four-time Gold Glove award winner from the Korean Baseball Organization. His defensive prowess is undeniable, but on the offensive end, manager Dave Roberts noted a shift in velocity from KBO to MLB pitchers that Kim has been struggling with.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said of Kim making his way to North America. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
As the team tinkers with his swing to get him more prepared for what MLB arms are capable of, Kim not traveling with the Dodgers to Japan is becoming a more pressing option.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that despite the skipper praising Kim's recent spring training flashes, staying in Arizona to continue working may better suit him.
A world where Kim starts the season in Triple-A would mean that utility man Tommy Edman likely gets more reps at second base and Andy Pages would get the nod in center field.
As for Kim, he is in the process of turning around his abysmal spring training numbers, but so far in the Cactus League, the infielder is batting .222 with six hits, three RBIs, and a home run in 27 at-bats. He has also stolen two bases and scored six runs in this time.
At only 26 years old, Kim is in no rush to make it to MLB, but spending the extra time on his development sooner rather than it being too late could have major implications on his career.
