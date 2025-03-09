Dodgers Make Another Major Roster Move Involving 7 Players
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been enjoying spring training with their revamped roster so far.
Unfortunately, despite the kind of talent on the team, MLB only allows a maximum roster size of 26 players by the time Opening Day occurs. This is going to leave a few key names out of the majors to start the season as they will start 2025 in the minors.
Before the more difficult moves are made regarding the roster cuts, the most recent wave of reassignments were made Friday night. Perhaps the robust pitching roster that was retooled this offseason could be the reason the seven pitchers were cut.
The Dodgers reassigned southpaws Jackson Ferris, Joe Jacques, and Jose Hernández and right handers Sam Carlson, Jared Karros, Jack Little and Jose Rodriguez to minor league camp.
This spring, Jacques threw seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing two hits and two runs with an ERA of 1.80. Carlson threw six innings, allowing six hits and one run, but tossing six strikeouts, for an ERA of 1.50.
Ferris struggled a bit during his time at Camelback Ranch as he threw six strikeouts in three total innings, allowing three hits and two runs with an ERA of 6.00. Hernández also did not have an ideal spring, allowing four hits (two of which were home runs) and five runs in just 4.2 innings of play.
Karros is an interesting case as his father is the great Eric Karros, a twelve-year Dodgers veteran of the past. In four innings, he allowed just one hit, no earned runs, and three strikeouts.
Little had a large amount of struggles this spring with a 10.13 ERA over three games. Throwing just 2.2 innings, he allowed four hits and three runs to go along with his three strikeouts.
The Dodgers will make the necessary roster moves ahead of Opening Day as some faces who seemed like a lock to make the roster this offseason may very well start their year in the minors.
