Dodgers Make Another Surprise Shohei Ohtani Pitching Announcement vs Orioles
Shohei Ohtani is listed as the Dodgers' pitcher for their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, starting in place of Tyler Glasnow.
No reason was given for the change.
Ohtani was a last-minute scratch Wednesday in Pittsburgh, when he was given extra rest to recover between starts. At the time, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani would next pitch for the Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles.
Now he'll start against the Orioles as the Dodgers look to rebound from a series sweep at the hands of the Pirates.
Ohtani is also the Dodgers' designated hitter Friday and will lead off against Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer.
The excitement elicited by the return of Ohtani is tempered by concerns about Glasnow. An All-Star in 2024, the right-hander is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA in a season limited to 14 starts because of injuries.
The 32-year-old missed all of May and June with right shoulder inflammation. Glasnow has made nine starts since returning. He's limited opponents to 32 hits and 21 walks in 50.2 innings while striking out 58 while posting a 3.02 ERA.
In his last start, Aug. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Glasnow allowed four hits, three runs, did not walk a batter and struck out six over seven innings.
The Dodgers would love to have that version of Glasnow in their October rotation. For that to happen, however, he must be healthy first.
It's unclear whether Glasnow is dealing with a specific injury, whether the Dodgers simply preferred how Ohtani matched up against the Orioles' lineup to Glasnow, or if another factor is at play.
Ohtani last pitched Aug. 27, when he allowed one run in five innings in a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.
Since returning to pitching in June, Ohtani is 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA. He allowed nine runs in a span of two starts on the road in Denver and Anaheim on Aug. 13-20, and six runs in his other nine starts combined.
Pessimistically, it doesn't matter who the Dodgers put on the mound at this point. Their lineup has struggled to support whoever is toeing the rubber.
In being swept by the Pirates, the last-place team in the National League Central division, the Dodgers were an inning away from being shut out in back-to-back contests. In losing five of six games to Arizona and Pittsburgh, the Dodgers are averaging fewer than three runs per game.
Ohtani has his work cut out for him on both sides of the ball Friday.
