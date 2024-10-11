Dodgers Make Big Lineup Change Ahead of NLDS Game 5 vs Padres

The Dodgers have updated their lineup, moving Kiké Hernández up in the order:



1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Mookie Betts, RH

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Teoscar Hernández, LF

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Will Smith, C

7. Kiké Hernández, CF

8. Gavin Lux, 2B

9. Tommy Edman, CF