Dodgers Make Big Lineup Change Ahead of NLDS Game 5 vs Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed their Game 5 lineup a little more than four hours before first pitch of the NLDS finale against the San Diego Padres.
Then, they released an updated lineup.
While no players were changed in the lineup, they made an interesting switch. Kiké Hernández, who was playing center field and batting eighth, was moved up to the seven-hole. Gavin Lux was shifted down to the eight-hole.
Here's the full Dodgers lineup for Game 5:
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
4. Teoscar Hernández, LF
5. Max Muncy, 3B
6. Will Smith, C
7. Kiké Hernández, CF
8. Gavin Lux, 2B
9. Tommy Edman, SS
Hernández is 2-for-6 this postseason, and went 2-for-4 in the team's 8-0 win in Game 4. He's prone to come up big in the postseason, and the Dodgers are now putting him in a potential run-scoring situation behind the Dodgers' top six hitters.
Lux and Edman will now act as table-setters for Ohtani and the top of the Dodgers lineup.
Yu Darvish is starting for the Padres, coming off a seven-inning, one-run performance in Game 2, a 10-2 Padres win at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will hope for a different result in Game 5, as they try to reach the NLCS for the first time since 2021.