Dodgers Make First Big Decision of Offseason Regarding Walker Buehler
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Walker Buehler, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The deadline to extend qualifying offers is Monday, and each qualifying offer goes for $21.05 million this year.
A qualifying offer would give the Dodgers the opportunity to get a draft pick if Buehler did go and sign with another team. The Dodgers will still have the chance to sign Buehler during free agency.
Buehler goes into free agency after a heroic postseason run for the Dodgers. Buehler came into October off the worst regular season run of his career. Buehler returned to pitch for the first time in nearly two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, and struggled, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 16 starts.
Had the Dodgers' starting rotation been healthy, there's a chance Buehler would not have even started in the playoffs, but injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, River Ryan, and Clayton Kershaw left the Dodgers with just three starters, including Buehler.
Buehler had a rough first postseason start, allowing six runs in the second inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres. After that disastrous inning, Buehler did not allow a single run the rest of the postseason. In his lone start during the NL Championship Series, he held the New York Mets scoreless through four innings. During his start in the World Series, Buehler allowed no runs over five innings.
In the final game of the World Series, with the Dodgers holding a narrow lead over the New York Yankees, Buehler came in as the closer and got the final three outs to secure the title victory.
Buehler has previously stated that he would love to remain a Dodger if the team wants to keep him. Buehler has not signed with the Dodgers on a long-term deal before. His last three contracts were each one-year, $8.05 million deals. If Buehler wants more and the Dodgers aren't willing to pay him what he is seeking, he might have to go elsewhere.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, some MLB executives were reportedly "mildly surprised" that the Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to Buehler after his postseason performance.
Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Teoscar Hernández
The Dodgers did extend Hernández a qualifying offer after he hit a career-high 33 home runs with the team in 2024. Hernández previously signed with the Dodgers in January on a one-year, $23.5 million contract.
While Hernández will certainly decline the qualifying offer, the Dodgers can still re-sign him on a free agent deal. If not, though, they will receive a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.