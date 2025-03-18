Dodgers Make Insane History for Reigning World Series Champions in Season-Opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers' greatest strength is their pitching staff and during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, the five pitchers used combined to make some baseball history.
At one point during the game, the Dodgers retired 16 straight.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Los Angeles is the first reigning World Series champion to retire 15-plus straight on Opening Day since the 1979 Yankees who also retired 16.
The streak began with starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After giving up a single to Ian Happ in the third inning, he retired the final nine batters he faced.
Anthony Banda entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and pitched a perfect inning. He was followed by Ben Casparius who went three up, three down. Blake Treinen came out for the eighth and go Miguel Amaya to strike out swinging but hit Jon Berti with a pitch ended the streak.
The bullpen was near perfection which was incredibly impressive for the first game of the season.
Los Angeles got to introduce it's newest weapon when Tanner Scott trotted out of the bullpen for his first save opportunity of the season. The $72 million left-hander closed the game retired all three batters he faced.
For the Cubs, starter Shota Imanaga was just as impressive throwing four innings of no-hit baseball against a Dodgers lineup that was missing shortstop Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The buildup for the game and the pitching matchup between the two Japanese stars was worth the wait. The crowd was unbelievable, the pregame was impressive and for the Dodgers, the outcome was even better.
“I think the last handful of days you could see how excited the fans were, the people of Tokyo were,” manager Dave Roberts said pregame. “The players are ready to get going.”
Ohtani got the Dodgers going with the team's first hit of the season in the fifth inning. He finished the game with a pair of hits including a double. When he crossed home plate for the go-ahead run, he joined Hideki Matsui (two runs in 2004) as the only Japanese players to score a run in a regular-season MLB game at Tokyo Dome.
The two teams return to the Tokyo Dome Wednesday to finish the two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 3 a.m. PT.
