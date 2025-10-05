Dodgers Make Insane Japanese-Related History in NLDS Game 1 Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki made postseason history in their NLDS Game 1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming the first Japanese-born duo to earn a win and a save in the same playoff game.
Ohtani didn't disappoint in the first postseason start of his career against the Phils on Saturday, lasting six innings and striking out nine batters on his way to the win. He allowed three runs — all of which came in the second inning — on three hits, and kept his team in the game after they fell behind.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Continues to Downplay Roki Sasaki as LA's Closer
After heading to the dugout in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead. They officially relieved Ohtani in the bottom of the seventh.
The Dodgers narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth inning, and called in Sasaki in the ninth for the second consecutive game. The 23-year-old made a statement in the final inning, recording three outs without much issue to give the Dodgers a much-needed Game 1 victory.
Six innings matches Ohtani's season high, which he previously hit in his final start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 23. His nine strikeouts also matched a season-high, which he set against the Reds Aug. 27.
More news: Dodgers Have a 'Silver Bullet' for NLDS, Says Dave Roberts
Sasaki returned from injury Sept. 24, and took on a new role in the bullpen upon his return. The Dodgers gave him two opportunities to prove himself at the end of the regular season, and he rose to the occasion with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
The Dodgers rolled him out in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Reds, and he was just as impressive. He struck out two batters in a perfect inning to advance the Dodgers to the NLDS.
LA holds a massive advantage over the Phillies in the NLDS having taken Game 1 on the road, and will look to carry that momentum into the second game of the series at Citizens Bank Park. Blake Snell will make his second start this postseason as the Dodgers look to take a 2-0 series lead back to Dodger Stadium.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.