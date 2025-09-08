Dodgers Make Last-Minute Tyler Glasnow Announcement vs Rockies
Tyler Glasnow had been scratched from his previous start in Baltimore on Friday with a back injury. After a quick examination and a clean bill of health, he is making a last-minute return to the starting rotation.
Glasnow is listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for their series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
Glasnow returned to Los Angeles and saw doctors there Saturday, one day after he was scratched with back tightness. Not only was he able to avoid going on the injured list, Glasnow returned to the Dodgers' starting rotation as soon as anyone could hope.
“Nothing came of it, so I think we dodged a bullet there,” Roberts told reporters Saturday in Baltimore. “He was playing catch today, so we expect to pencil him in soon.”
Ohtani was surprisingly listed on the Dodgers' official lineup card as their starting pitcher Friday, days after Roberts said Ohtani's next start would be delayed until Monday in Los Angeles.
Last season, his first with the Dodgers, Glasnow missed 18 days sandwiched around the All-Star break with lower back tightness. The 32-year-old is listed at 6-foot-8, making back injuries a perpetual concern for any pitcher of Glasnow's size — particularly as he ages.
An All-Star for the first time last year, Glasnow is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA in a season limited to 14 starts because of injuries.
Glasnow missed all of May and June with right shoulder inflammation. He has made nine starts since returning, limiting opponents to 32 hits and 21 walks in 50.2 innings while striking out 58. He has a 3.02 ERA.
The Dodgers acquired Glasnow in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2023, and immediately signed him to a contract extension worth $136.6 million over five years.
Since then, Glasnow is 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 36 regular season starts. In his last start, Aug. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Glasnow allowed four hits, three runs, did not walk a batter and struck out six over seven innings.
Now, the Dodgers will hope he can stay healthy over the remainder of the season as the teams looks to improve its position in the National League standings.
The Dodgers enter their series against the Rockies, the fifth-place team in the NL West, with a 79-64 record, one game ahead of the San Diego Padres (78-65) for first place in the division.
By beating the Orioles in Sunday's series finale in Baltimore, the Dodgers were able to snap a five-game losing streak.
