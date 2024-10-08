Dodgers Make Major Change to NLDS Roster Due to Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a change to their National League Division Series roster. The Dodgers have added right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius in place of right-handed pitcher Michael Grove.
Grove is off the roster due to an apparent injury which is why Casparius was added to the roster. Grove was not impressive in his last outing in Game 2 allowing a home run and striking out one batter.
The rookie Casparius will now be a part of the team that will be looking to break this 1-1 series tie. The next two games will be in San Diego with Game 3 on deck Tuesday night.
Casparius has made only three appearances in the big leagues this season — the first three of his career — making his last outing on Sept. 27. Over those three games, he has allowed two earned runs on nine hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks in 8.1 innings.
In his last outing of the regular season, he was able to go 4.1 innings — and now, he will play a vital role for the Dodgers as a multi-inning reliever if needed.
Two weeks ago, he was activated to the big leagues to make his MLB debut.
The 25-year-old is now set to play postseason bullpen in the Dodgers bullpen. He held a 4-3 record in 16 games (14 starts) and a 3.36 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Casparius has spent four minor league seasons with the Dodgers. In his four seasons in the minors, he went 14-17 in 79 games (57 starts) with 346 strikeouts against 150 walks. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Connecticut.
The first pitch for Tuesday night's game will be 6:08 p.m. PT.