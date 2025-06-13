Dodgers Make Major Change to Starting Rotation
When the Dodgers reported to spring training, Ben Casparius was too far down the depth chart to dream of cracking the starting rotation.
The 26-year-old right hander improved his stock by excelling as a reliever, going 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 22 games through Thursday. Now, through factors beyond his control, he's poised to jump into the rotation for the foreseeable future at least.
Tony Gonsolin's mysterious elbow injury, combined with pre-existing ailments to Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki, has left the Dodgers at least one starting pitcher short. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday in San Diego that Casparius is the next man up.
“He obviously came up as a starter,” Roberts told repoters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “By way of need and where we were at, we felt that there was more value out of the ’pen and being kind of a versatile-type reliever. But where we are at now currently, he’s certainly showing that he’s one of five. I’m not sure of his next turn. But the next time he’s on the mound, it will be as a starter.”
The Dodgers have held a share of first place since April 28 in spite of — not because of — their starting rotation. Between the injuries and the ineffectiveness of Landon Knack (5.12 ERA), Justin Wrobleski (7.20 ERA), Matt Sauer (5.68 ERA), and Bobby Miller (12.60 ERA), Roberts could not merely wait for Shohei Ohtani or Emmet Sheehan to be cleared to start major league games before making a switch.
Sauer was 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA before he was asked to wear it in an 11-1 blowout loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He allowed 13 hits and nine runs in 4.2 innings, a performance that all but assured Casparius would get the next crack to move from the bullpen to the rotation.
“I think that’s internally kind of figuring out how we get through this period before we get other guys back to health,” Roberts said Wednesday. “What’s best for Ben, what’s best for our ballclub in this moment in time. Those are the conversations. He’s in for whatever is asked of him.”
Casparius started in 14 of his 16 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. He had a 3.36 ERA, earning a late-season call-up and parlaying his early success into a spot on the Dodgers' postseason roster.
Casparius even started a game against the Yankees in last year's World Series, though that was a planned short outing as part of a bullpen game. Casparius allowed one run in two innings of Game 4, an 11-4 Dodgers loss.
Casparius said he's used to a starter's routine because it was his primary role until last year.
"I’m just looking forward to what’s going on and what’s coming up next,” he said.
