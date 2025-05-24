Dodgers Make Major Pitching Shuffle Ahead of Saturday’s Game vs Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers are optioning right-hander Matt Sauer.
The Dodgers escaped with a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets in extra innings Friday night, but that came at a cost. L.A. used eight different pitchers in order to take the series opener.
The Dodgers bullpen currently leads the league in innings with 224.2 total. The hope is that L.A. starters can pitch deeper into games starting with right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who will be on the mound for the Dodgers Saturday.
Miller is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 1.49 WHIP across 35 innings pitched with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The right-hander made one start for the Dodgers earlier this year, where he gave up six earned runs in three innings.
