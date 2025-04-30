Dodgers Make Major Roster Move, Activate All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially activated All-Star Tony Gonsolin after being away from the majors for the last 20 months.
The Dodgers also optioned right-hander Matt Sauer — who tossed five innings and earned the win Tuesday night — as a result.
Gonsolin last threw a pitch on Aug. 18, 2023 at Dodger Stadium against the Miami Marlins. As fate would have it, Gonsolin will get the starting nod Wednesday at the same place against the same team.
After a stellar 2022 season that resulted in the right-hander's first All-Star selection, 2023 proved to be less consistent and featured apparent command issues. It was later revealed that Gonsolin had elbow discomfort leading up to a season-ending Tommy John surgery.
After a full year of recovery, Gonsolin was close to returning to the team at the end of 2024. In fact, the All-Star sported a 2.35 ERA over three rehab starts in Triple-A and was eligible to join the Dodgers postseason roster, but the right-hander would end up waiting until the 2025 campaign to try and return to the show.
After getting close to earning the fifth and final spot in the rotation, a back injury toward the end of spring training further set him back as the job went to Dustin May.
Through four Triple-A starts this season, Gonsolin has accumulated a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts to just six walks over 14 innings.
The All-Star will make his long-awaited return to the same place and against the same team he faced 20 months prior, but his return comes at a time when his team has a dire need for pitching help.
There are still 12 pitchers on the injured list, including various All-Stars and Cy Young award winners, but having Gonsolin reach the destination of his long road to recovery is an extremely promising sign as he will hope to make the most of his moment on Wednesday.
