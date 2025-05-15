Dodgers Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Athletics
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-handed starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City, optioning right-handed relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen in a corresponding move Thursday afternoon.
The move comes two days after starting pitcher Roki Sasaki joined starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Glasnow and Snell both have shoulder inflammation. None of the three have timelines for their returns.
Wrobleski made one appearance for the Dodgers in 2025, starting against the Washington Nationals April 8. He allowed eight runs in five innings while striking out four. The Dodgers optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City the following day.
More news: Recently-Released Dodgers Veteran Joins NL Powerhouse
The southpaw also spent some time in the bigs during the 2024 season, making his debut last July. He started six games and made two relief appearances during the Dodgers' World Series winning campaign and received his first career win Aug. 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He finished the season with a 5.70 ERA.
In the minors this season, Wrobleski has a 1-1 record, throwing 30.1 innings and posting an ERA of 4.15 with 24 strikeouts across six starts. He has a career minor league ERA of 3.38 and a WHIP of 1.26.
Feyereisen returned to the minors two days after the Dodgers recalled him. His only appearance during this spell in the bigs came during the 11-1 loss to the Athletics Tuesday evening, during which he gave up three runs. It is his third time going to Triple-A Oklahoma City since the Dodgers claimed him off waivers May 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More news: Dodgers Manager Makes Shocking Admission About 2025 NL West
With the Dodgers' lack of healthy starters, they will hope the addition of Wrobleski will allow them to rest their relievers, who have thrown the most innings in MLB this season.
While right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer is getting the start on Thursday, Wrobleski will likely factor into the game in a big way.
For more Dodgers news, head over toDodgers on SI.