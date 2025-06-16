Dodgers Make Massive Announcement On Shohei Ohtani Pitching Debut
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will take the mound Monday night as an opener versus the San Diego Padres, the team announced Sunday.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane History In Saturday's Win Over Giants
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Dodgers this season was when their two-way star would take the mound. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ohtani's pitching debut with the Dodgers, and it's likely going to be a sold out crowd at Chavez Ravine Monday.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani will serve as the team's opener for Monday's game.
“Shohei is getting antsy,” Roberts said Sunday. “He’s ready to pitch in a big-league game. My guess an inning to start.”
The announcement comes as a huge surprise since Ohtani was not expected to make his debut until just before or after the All-Star break in July. However, the two-way star will take the mound in mid-June.
The Dodgers rotation have lost three staple starters, including rookie Roki Sasaki, who is not expected to return this season. Now, the Dodgers will be getting an ace in the rotation with the arrival of Ohtani.
The 30-year-old has not pitched since August 2023 when he donned a Los Angeles Angels uniform. He sported a 3.01 ERA across parts of five seasons with the Angels.
The Dodgers hope to see that same sort of production from Ohtani in 2025.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Gives Coy Response About Pitching Debut For Dodgers
For more Dodgers news, head on over to Dodgers on SI.