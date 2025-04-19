Dodgers Make Massive Bullpen Addition Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Saturday, after the team placed Blake Treinen on the injured list.
Phillips made six appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City on his rehab assignment this season. The right-hander sported a 6.35 ERA with nine strikeouts and 1.76 WHIP across 5.2 innings pitched.
He was scheduled to make one more appearance with OKC this weekend, but in light of Treinen's injury, the Dodgers brought Phillips up sooner than expected.
The 30-year-old sustained a right shoulder injury in the NL Championship Series. He produced a 3.62 ERA across 61 appearances for L.A. last year.
Phillips was one of 12 different pitchers on the injured list this season, but he is one of several reinforcements returning to the pitching staff soon. Both Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin are currently on rehab assignments.
This spring, the right-hander had a late start to camp, but told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain that he was feeling his best.
“Physically, right now, I feel 100 percent,” Phillips said. “Now it’s just about building up, starting my bullpen progression, and trying to get as close to game ready as possible.”
In 2023, Phillips logged a 2.05 ERA across 62 appearances and a 1.14 ERA across 64 appearances in 2022.
