Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Saturday’s Game vs Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Clayton Kershaw off the 60-day injured list. He will start on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-game Freeway Series.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Ryan Loutos has been optioned, and Blake Snell heads to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.
Kershaw has had quite the road to get back to the mound. The future Hall of Famer was recovering from an offseason shoulder injury ahead of the 2024 season and finally returned at the end of July.
Just seven starts later, he would be shut down on Aug. 30. His injuries wouldn't allow him to pitch in the postseason and required offseason surgeries to repair a ruptured plantar plate in his big toe and a left meniscus tear in his knee.
For the first time in 2025, Kershaw will step to the mound and kick off his 18th MLB campaign.
As one multi-Cy Young award-winner leaves the 60-day IL, another starts his stint there as Snell has been out since the beginning of April.
With left shoulder inflammation as the original reason for his 15-day injured list stint, he has continued to experience discomfort and eventually paused his throwing program. After briefly playing catch from 60 feet on Wednesday, it appears a recent meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache determined he would have to be shut down for longer.
Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki were all a part of the starting rotation at the season's start, and are all currently on the injured list.
As for Loutos, he made his Dodgers debut on Friday, but allowed two earned runs and three hits in just one inning. The recent St. Louis Cardinals acquisition from earlier this month heads back down to Triple-A where he has a 2.38 on the year over 11.1 innings in the minors.
Although the news of Snell — who signed a five-year, $182 million deal this offseason — will certainly sting, perhaps the pitching powers of Kershaw will ease the pain. Season No. 18 for the southpaw begins Saturday night.
