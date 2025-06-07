Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move to Reload Bullpen Ahead of Saturday’s Game vs Cardinals
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates off the injured list, the team announced Saturday.
In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers designated Chris Stratton for assignment and placed right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the IL with right elbow discomfort.
Both right-handers should provide reinforcements to an overworked Dodgers bullpen that currently leads Major League Baseball in innings pitched, totaling 272 frames this season.
Kopech is set to make his season debut, after beginning the season on the IL with right forearm inflammation. The right-hander sported a 1.13 ERA across 24 appearances last season after joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline.
In the postseason, Kopech made 10 appearances with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts. The return of Kopech to the bullpen signifies the Dodgers are getting a proven reliever back on the mound.
Yates was sidelined by a hamstring strain in mid-May. The right-hander has a 4.34 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 1.286 WHIP across 18.2 innings of work this season.
Ideally, both Kopech and Yates will be effective upon joining the team. The Dodgers bullpen currently has a 3.90 collective ERA.
Manager Dave Roberts admitted the Dodgers are hoping to end their current trend of high bullpen usage, but that requires starters pitch deeper into games.
“It just seems like certain guys – and I could go back on each starter – but you’re still trying to manage their health and … [be] mindful of the innings that the bullpen is taking on and trying to stagger as much you can, and manage leverage and all that stuff,” Roberts said earlier this season.
“Absolutely not, we (don’t) want to lead the league in bullpen innings.”
Lo and behold, the defending champions have not been able to put a stop to the ongoing trend. The Dodgers currently have 13 pitchers on the injured list.
With so much pitching talent sidelined by injury, the Dodgers once again find themselves short of healthy arms. However, two star relievers are expected to make a huge difference for L.A.
