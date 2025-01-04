Dodgers Make Shocking Decision With Former Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Korean utility player Hyeseong Kim on Friday, and in a corresponding move designated catcher Diego Cartaya for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
The Dodgers decision to let go of Cartaya was surprising, given he was once the organization's top prospect. Cartaya, 23, was ranked as the team's No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Although Cartaya was a top prospect, he struggled at the plate once he was promoted to Double-A in 2023. He recorded a .189/.278/.379 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in 2023.
Across stints in Double-A and Triple-A, he slashed .221/.323/.363 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs. Cartaya came out of Venezuela as an international free agent and joined the Dodgers in 2018.
As he climbed the ranks of the minors, Cartaya was poised to be the Dodgers' catcher of the future. But the performance of Will Smith and the emergence of Dalton Rushing pushed Cartaya to the side. Rushing has yet to make his major league debut, but is expected to play a big role for the Dodgers in the near future.
Cartaya will now head to waivers, where teams have the opportunity to claim him. The signing of Kim also had implications for other Dodgers, including Gavin Lux and free agent Kiké Hernández.
The Dodgers will reportedly use Kim in a super utility role, meaning he doesn't have a set position. However, Kim won two Gold Gloves in the KBO at second base and shortstop, which begs the question—Will Kim replace Gavin Lux at second base?
“I think we’ll see how things play out and progress and continue to have those conversations,” general manager Brandon Gomes said Friday to SNLA’s Kirsten Watson.
The Dodgers also have not addressed whether utility man Kiké Hernández will return to the team next season. With Kim on the team, the Dodgers currently have three other utility players. It seems unlikely the Dodgers would add another.
