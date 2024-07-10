Dodgers Make Shocking Shakeup To Starting Rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned struggling right-hander Bobby Miller to the minor leagues on Wednesday. Right-hander Ricky Vanasco will join the team's bullpen in Philadelphia in a corresponding move.
Miller heads back to Triple-A following a disastrous start on Tuesday in which he gave up 10 hits, nine earned runs, and three walks in four innings as the Philadelphia Phillies rolled to a 10-1 win. The Phillies are the best team in the league, but Miller could not hold his ground at all. He gave up three runs in the second inning followed by six runs in the fourth.
That was Miller's fourth start after returning from shoulder inflammation that left him on the injured list for 10 weeks. Miller has given up multiple earned runs in every start since his return. Overall on the season he now is 1-2 with an 8.07 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
Miller made his debut last year in 2023, and got off to a promising start in his major league career. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 2023, earning him a spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation to begin the 2024 season. However, his injury and inconsistent play have kept him from getting into the same groove he found last year as a rookie.
The Dodgers won't need Miller anytime soon as they get ready to head on the MLB All-Star break, which starts Monday.
In the meantime, Vanasco returns to the majors after making his debut earlier this year. In his only major league game April 15 against the Washington Nationals, Vanasco pitched two innings and allowed zero earned runs in a 6-4 loss. In 22.1 innings of Triple-A this year, he has a 3.63 ERA.
The news also comes after the Dodgers placed their ace, Tyler Glasnow, on the 15-day IL earlier this week. The Dodgers' top three starters to start the year are now unavailable, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto also on IL.