Dodgers Make Trade to Acquire Former LA Pitcher, Place Reliever on 60-Day IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a trade on Thursday night. During their game against the Texas Rangers, the team announced they acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Hernández from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Hernández, right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Hernández, 26, signed with the Dodgers in 2016 as an international free agent. He was with the organization through the 2021 season, until the Pirates selected him in the Rule 5 draft.
He made 50 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2023, sporting a 4.97 ERA. He was much better in 2024, though, making seven relief appearances and sporting a 3.38 ERA.
Hernández was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier this week, and is now returning to Los Angeles where he'll hope to earn a call-up to the major league roster.
As for Brasier, he hasn't pitched since the end of April due to a right calf strain. He made it clear that he would be out for a long time, and he still remains nowhere near a return. Now, he's on the 60-day injured list.