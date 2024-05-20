Dodgers Make Trade With Mets For Right-Handed Reliever
The Dodgers have acquired right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.
Ramírez has split time between the Mets and Baltimore Orioles this season and now lands in Los Angeles. He originally started the year with the Mets but they traded him to Baltimore, where he appeared in five games. Ramírez struggled during his time with the Orioles, posting an ERA of 6.00.
He was designated for assignment by Baltimore and was claimed off waivers by the Mets. His second stint with New York didn't work out very well as he put up an ERA of 7.56 over five games.
Ramírez was designated for assignment once again but the Dodgers now land some extra depth within the pitching staff. On the year, he has a combined ERA of ERA of 6.91 over 14.1 innings of work.
Over 138.1 innings of work, he holds a career ERA of 4.29.