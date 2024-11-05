Dodgers Make Walker Buehler Decision, Kamala Harris Calls Dave Roberts, Willy Adames to LA?
The Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to extend a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who closed out the final inning of the Dodgers' World Series win. The deadline for qualifying offers was Monday.
Following the Dodgers' World Series win, presidential candidate Kamala Harris called manager Dave Roberts to congratulate him on the victory. She was joined on the call by her husband, Doug Emhoff, who is a Dodgers fan.
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicts that the Dodgers will land Milwaukee Brewers All-Star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency this offseason. The Brewers extended a qualifying offer to Adames on Monday.
Here's all the latest Dodgers news and headlines as free agency gets underway:
