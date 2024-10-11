Dodgers Make Wild Postseason History After Game 4 Win Over Padres
For a moment, the Dodgers' season seemed to be over. Winning the first game of the NLDS was expected to give Los Angeles the momentum they needed to sweep the Padres on their way to the NLCS. However, San Diego responded to the loss with back-to-back wins to lead the series heading into Game 4.
The Dodgers lost in embarrassing fashion in Game 2, with a final score of 10-2. The loss showed that winning the series would not be an easy feat. Given one day of rest to recuperate from the devastating defeat, the Dodgers fans were hopeful the team could reclaim the lead in Game 3. However, Game 3 did not start how fans would have hoped for as the Dodgers allowed six runs in the second inning.
At the top of the third inning, the reigning Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernández revived the team. He hit a grand slam that narrowed the Padres lead to one run. But, even with six innings remaining in the game, the Dodgers could not capitalize on the second chance Hernández created, deflating the hopes of a World Series for many fans.
But, the Dodgers were not going down without a fight. Los Angeles responded with a dominant 8-0 shutout in Game 4. To make it even better, they did it at Petco Park, where residents of Los Angeles County were restricted from purchasing tickets.
The series comeback was so impressive that it made MLB postseason history. The Dodgers are the first team in MLB history to throw 15 or more scoreless innings after allowing six or more runs in a single inning of a postseason game.
The Dodgers’ improved defense can be credited to the bullpen, who have been heroes for an injury-plagued starting rotation throughout the season. In Game 4, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to use eight different pitchers across nine innings. This ensured that the Padres batters faced a new pitcher in every at-bat and limited their ability to get comfortable.
Additionally, the offense got back into the groove in Game 4. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, catcher Will Smith, and second baseman Gavin Lux have all been quiet at the plate this postseason, but the trio each hit home runs on Wednesday. While Smith and Lux each recorded their first home run of the postseason, Betts finally broke his three-year postseason slump in Game 3.
Wednesday's win forced the NLDS into a win-or-go-home Game 5, which will be played at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers can bring the same team that showed up on Wednesday, there is no doubt they can win the series.