Skip to main content
Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts Calls His Shot

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts Calls His Shot

The Dodgers manager predicts that LA will win the 2022 championship...no pressure.

The Dodgers manager predicts that LA will win the 2022 championship...no pressure.

Every team is a World Series contender in March. It's the time where each franchise, except the Baltimore Orioles, can convince themselves that they have what it takes to win a championship. 

The Dodgers however, are one of the teams that truly are contenders to win the World Series. Dodgers fans, and some gambling sharps, would contend that LA is more than just contenders - they're favorites.

Throughout the Friedman era, the Dodgers have always had championship expectations. But after signing Freddie Freeman, anything short of another World Series title will be considered a failure for the Dodgers.

That's a lot of pressure, and manager Dave Roberts added fuel to the fire in appearance on the Dan Patrick Show

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you’re going with that. We’re winning the World Series this year, put it on record. We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus, that’s our goal.”

Patrick posed the "what needs to go right" question for LA to capture another championship. Roberts moved right along to predicting that his club would win the championship, but did eventually answer the question. 

“But to answer your question, we are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague, but I don’t want to…that’s my answer.”

The Dodgers starting rotation will likely be the team's weakest link this season. At the moment, it's not the imposing slate of hurlers that it was last April. That of course, can change with a transaction or two, but health will be paramount.

There's a ton of pressure on the Dodgers after signing the best free agent available in Freddie Freeman.

Roberts isn't worried about creating bulletin board material for other teams. His club is going to get every team's best shot regardless of his public prediction.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17939208
News

Dodgers Cut Players from Roster for MLB Spring Training

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16936381
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Decision to DFA Matt Beaty

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_17953801
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Names Opening Day Starter

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_17949840 (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Spring Training At-Bat

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17955082
News

MLB Finalizes Rule Changes for 2022 Regular Season & Beyond

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Designate Matt Beaty for Assignment; Officially Sign Hanser Alberto

By Staff WriterMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17949762
News

Dodgers and Trea Turner Avoid Arbitration with Lucrative One-Year Deal

By Staff WriterMar 24, 2022
USATSI_11398929
News

Dodgers: Chipper Jones Slams How Freddie Freeman Handled His Free Agency

By Staff WriterMar 23, 2022