Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts Calls His Shot

Every team is a World Series contender in March. It's the time where each franchise, except the Baltimore Orioles, can convince themselves that they have what it takes to win a championship.

The Dodgers however, are one of the teams that truly are contenders to win the World Series. Dodgers fans, and some gambling sharps, would contend that LA is more than just contenders - they're favorites.

Throughout the Friedman era, the Dodgers have always had championship expectations. But after signing Freddie Freeman, anything short of another World Series title will be considered a failure for the Dodgers.

That's a lot of pressure, and manager Dave Roberts added fuel to the fire in appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you’re going with that. We’re winning the World Series this year, put it on record. We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus, that’s our goal.”

Patrick posed the "what needs to go right" question for LA to capture another championship. Roberts moved right along to predicting that his club would win the championship, but did eventually answer the question.

“But to answer your question, we are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague, but I don’t want to…that’s my answer.”

The Dodgers starting rotation will likely be the team's weakest link this season. At the moment, it's not the imposing slate of hurlers that it was last April. That of course, can change with a transaction or two, but health will be paramount.

There's a ton of pressure on the Dodgers after signing the best free agent available in Freddie Freeman.

Roberts isn't worried about creating bulletin board material for other teams. His club is going to get every team's best shot regardless of his public prediction.