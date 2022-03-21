Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Talks About Closer Situation

The Dodgers and Kenley Jansen officially went their separate ways last week. Jansen signed a one-year, $16M contract with the Atlanta Braves this past Friday. For the first time in a decade, Jansen will not be closing out games for LA.

Least season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did occasionally mix Jansen in in the eighth innings every now again which translated to ninth inning opportunities for other bullpen arms.

Now, Roberts must strategize what relievers can be trusted to secure the crucial outs in high leverage situations sans Jansen. Jansen signing with Atlanta subsequently led to reporters asking Roberts how he'll handle the 9th inning from a pitching standpoint.

“It’s not necessarily the inning. It’s more of who they match up best against. That’s more of the conversation that we have. So as long as we feel like we’re putting whatever reliever it is in the best chance to dominate those hitters, then all guys are accepting and understanding of them.”

For all the fantasy baseball nerds out there, that sounds like the dreaded closer-by-committee approach.

Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen will likely get the bulk of the work after a stellar 2021. Treinen, with the help of his bowling ball of a sinker, posted a 1.99 ERA last year and ERA+ of 206.

Those numbers might end up turning a closer democracy into a dictatorship before the 2022 season is all said and done.

Then again, Roberts and the Dodgers love to play the matchups. Alex Vesía, Phil Bickford, and Brusdar Graterol could all be in the mix for a few saves if the Dodgers deem the matchup favorable.

Save opportunities aren't limited to just those three names. The Dodgers will inevitably sign a journeyman reliever half-way through the season who ends up picking up save.

The only definite thing is that it won't be Kenley Jansen collecting saves for the Dodgers this coming season.