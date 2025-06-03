Dodgers Manager Discusses $72 Million All-Star's Early Season Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently discussed left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott's recent struggles.
“I think, performance-wise, he hasn’t performed the way any of us expected, him included,” Roberts said.
The southpaw became an elite reliever over the last two seasons, where he posted a combined ERA of 2.04. Until 2025, he had never had a strikeouts per nine innings mark below 10.
Los Angeles signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason and Roberts designated him as the team's closer, but his recent performances have called his role into question.
The 2024 All-Star struggled in May, blowing three of his five save opportunities during the month. Evan Phillips recorded the most saves for the Dodgers in 2024, but he is on the 60-day injured list.
Blake Treinen also has experience closing, recording 38 in his All-Star season with the Athletics in 2018, but he is also sidelined with injury. In addition to those two, the Dodgers are without Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol and Luis Garcia in the bullpen.
Scott's first hiccup came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 20, when he allowed two runs in a six-out save situation. He then gave up three runs in one third of an inning against the New York Mets and four runs in two thirds of an inning against the Cleveland Guardians. Scott also blew saves against the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs earlier in the season.
The nine-year veteran had a 7.59 ERA in May, which balooned his season ERA to 4.56.
“Yes, it does. And you can look at any big contract and that’s unrealistic,” Roberts said when asked if a big contract creates big expectations for a player. “I think for me we signed him to take the baseball, to pitch in whatever role. He’s doing that. And also the point is, we’re betting on him not just for the season but for the postseason.
“I do think a guy that has taken the baseball deserves some grace in the infancy of his contract. Because he’s not perfect. He’s never going to be perfect.”
The Dodgers will hope Scott can find his bearings during June, as they lead the race to win the NL West by two games.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.