Dodgers Manager Doesn't Know When Shohei Ohtani Will Continue Pitching Progression
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make his two-way debut in 2025, but there are still many unknowns.
Ohtani threw multiple bullpen sessions at Camelback Ranch this spring, but the Dodgers then announced he would not face live hitters then.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed the Dodgers superstar hasn't paused his throwing progression, but there is no firm timeline on when he will resume his bullpen sessions which came to a halt on Feb. 25.
“He’s been throwing. He hasn’t stopped throwing. But I don’t know when he’s going to throw his next bullpen,” Roberts said. “He understood the process. He’s ramped up with the hitting and to let that (pitching) part of the process slow down and not intensify both things, he was on board.”
The Dodgers are taking a cautious approach with Ohtani's pitching debut, but it was previously stated the reigning NL MVP was aiming to take the mound in May.
“We just felt that to intensify the bullpens alongside of the intensity of the games (as DH) wasn’t smart, so we just wanted to kind of slow-play it,” Roberts said earlier this month.
The Dodgers will open the season with a five-man rotation, featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Dustin May. The plan is for the rotation to feature six pitchers once Ohtani rejoins the rest of the starters.
However, with Ohtani's pitching progression on a hiatus, it's unclear when Dodgers fans will get to witness the superstar back on the mound.
For now, Dodgers fans will get to watch Ohtani flourish as the team's designated hitter starting in the Tokyo Series on March 18.
