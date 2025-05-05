Dodgers Manager Gets Honest About Michael Conforto’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto is experiencing a significant slump, despite being one of several marquee signings during the offseason.
Conforto is batting .144/.291/.247 with only two home runs in 30 games. He has a career-high strikeout rate of 30.8% and is below replacement level with a WAR of -0.4.
He arrived with much excitement from Dodgers fans, especially due to all the free agents the team signed as they aimed to retool for a repeat title.
More news: Dodgers Will Likely Change Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Schedule, Says Dave Roberts
Over the winter, the Dodgers secured him with a one-year, $17 million contract, allowing him to back a roster filled with All-Star hitters and compete for a championship, while also maintaining his free agency next year to seek a more substantial, long-term deal.
The move, as of now, has not paid off for the team and player, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains committed to rolling Conforto out to give him a chance to regain his confidence.
“I have thought about it,” Roberts said of benching the outfielder. “I know he’s grinding right now. We’ll see. I’m not saying that at some point if we don’t see – if he doesn’t look more comfortable, to be able to give him a couple days off might make sense. But right now, I want to keep running him out there.”
More news: Dodgers All-Star Opens Up on 'Emotional' Home Run
Roberts is attributing the lefty's struggles less to mechanical issues and more to a mental block that is preventing Conforto from contributing to the team.
“It’s the mental (side) trying too hard,” Roberts said.
“Then it’s the pitch selection because of the anxiousness, and that causes some mechanical flaws. I think he’s a little around the baseball. I think he’s a little uphill. When you’re up and around, those make a bad combo. He’s working through it. The work is good. I trust him as a player. I do.”
During the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Roberts pulled Conforto during the game and had Miguel Rojas pinch hit for him. It was a move that Roberts did not expect to make this season, highlighting the current status of the left fielder.
“I just felt that we needed a spark,” Roberts said. “I just felt that Miggy had a better chance in that moment. I didn’t come into the season expecting to hit for Michael very often. But I just think right now that’s where he’s at.”
Rojas proved the manager right, hitting a solo home run during his pinch hit at-bat.
As for Conforto, he will continue to receive starts to address his issues and hopefully repay the trust the team is placing in him more significantly later in the season, particularly during the playoffs.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.