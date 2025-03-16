Dodgers Manager Hints at Winner of Major Spring Competition Ahead of Opening Day
When the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their decision to start utility infielder Hyeseong Kim in the minor leagues to start the season, it triggered a domino effect.
Because Kim was speculated to be the starting second baseman, it forced manager Dave Roberts to move Tommy Edman from center field to second opening up a spot in the outfield.
Roberts addressed the competition for the starting center field job ahead of Opening Day in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs and hinted that Andy Pages could be in the starting lineup to begin the season.
"We haven't made a final decision," Roberts said. "Andy's had a very good camp. With (Shota) Imanaga going on Opening Day, it makes sense that Andy...there's the chance that he'll be in the lineup."
Center field has been a challenging position for the Dodgers to secure a consistent everyday starter. As a result, it has turned into a key platoon spot, with at least three different players likely to start there throughout the season.
James Outman emerged as the starter in 2023 after not breaking camp with the big league club and the same happened with Pages last year.
Of the 101 games Pages started for the Dodgers in 2024, 76 of them came in center. Next on the list was Outman with 37, Edman with 22 and Kevin Kiermaier with 19.
Pages finished Cactus League play with a .214 batting average going 6-for-28 with a home run and four runs batted in. He only struck out seven times and walked thrice which gives up a major advantage over someone like Outman who struck out 15 times in 29 at-bats this spring.
Pages finished 2024 slashing .248/.305/.407 with 13 home runs, 23 doubles, 46 RBIs and 65 runs scored. The biggest game of his debut season was Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
The Dodgers lost the game but Pages went 3-for-4 with two home runs. He didn't play at all during the World Series but made a difference for the Dodgers against the lefties in the Mets starting rotation.
In order for Pages to become a consistent starter, he will have to level out his streakiness. Every other month was a different outcome but the Dodgers have enough depth that a bad month could mean someone else gets an opportunity to play instead.
