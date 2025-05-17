Dodgers Manager Makes Exciting Announcement Regarding 2 Injured Stars
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has provided two important updates about two star players that the team has sorely missed for the past couple of weeks.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and utility man Tommy Edman are expected to return in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
Roberts said Edman could be activated on Sunday against the Angels, while Hernandez will make a rehabilitation start in Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
The outfielder has been on the 10-day injured list since May 6 due to a left groin strain that forced him to sit out.
Initially, his MRI revealed that he had a Grade 1 adductor strain, with Roberts being scared that he would be out for "a while," though he has felt good during recent live batting practice.
Edman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to an ankle injury, which was initially expected to result in a brief absence. However, he did not respond well to treatment, leading to more missed time.
More news: Dodgers Manager Makes Shocking Admission About 2025 NL West
The Dodgers have been plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball, with several pitchers suffering setbacks that have significantly strained the organization's pitching staff.
The Dodgers spent millions of dollars on their team to form one of the most expensive teams in baseball, though only a portion of that roster has been able to stay together for an extended period.
The good news is that while players have missed time, others have been given opportunities to shine, mainly Hyeseong Kim, who has impressed many with his productivity despite spending only a quarter of the season in the minor leagues adjusting to stateside baseball.
With key bats returning, the organization must make crucial decisions about its active roster, particularly whether Kim or James Outman will keep their spot on the team, and at whose expense.
More news: When is Clayton Kershaw Making 2025 Debut for Dodgers?
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.