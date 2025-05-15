Dodgers Manager Makes Shocking Admission About 2025 NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of the National League rankings to start off 2025 with a 28-15 record.
Trailing L.A. in the National League West division are the 27-win San Diego Padres, the 25-win San Francisco Giants, and the 23-win Arizona Diamondbacks. Ironically, so are the seven-win Colorado Rockies to round out the formidable division that manager Dave Roberts believes will be no cake walk to win by the time the season ends.
Roberts discussed which division he believes is the best in the sport, and a prediction on how he thinks the winner will be crowned.
“I think we’re the best division in baseball,” Roberts said. “I don’t think anyone is gonna run away with it.”
Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto also remarked on the air-tight division and how he agreed with his skipper that a clear winner won't be crowned until the bitter end.
“I think the records show there’s a lot of great teams in this division,” Conforto said. “It’s going to be competitive right down to the end.”
Roberts later talked about how there is still the eventual goal of becoming baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter century, but how there is quite a long season to go ahead of October.
“You don’t win the World Series, or the division, in May,” Roberts said. “I think it’s still just kind of making sure we stay the course and protect guys and play good baseball. So that’s what is more front of mind for me.”
Health has been a key factor for the Dodgers this season as there are already countless men on the injured list, including All-Stars, Cy Young award winners and past MVPs of the league.
If Roberts' team continues to play at this level of dominance, the injured stars waiting in the wings can soon return and contribute to the greater goal. Nobody said winning a consecutive championship would be easy, but the first step is mastering an already ultra-competitive division.
