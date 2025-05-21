Dodgers Manager Makes Shocking Admission Regarding Struggling Pitching Staff
The Los Angeles Dodgers have 14 pitchers on the injured list at this point in the season.
A major goal of this past offseason was to address the growing number of pitching injuries that culminated with just three starters from the rotation available for the World Series last year. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on what the current state of his team is amid the injuries.
“It’s not the staff we thought we’d have this season,” said Roberts. “But I feel that what we still do, and have done in the past with injuries, we’re not doing. And I say that in the sense of getting ahead of hitters and keeping them in the ballpark.
“Obviously, we’re banged up a little bit on the pitching side of things. I think the offense is going well, but with that, we still got to make sure our defense is tight enough to give the pitchers the best chance to have success when they do get that opportunity.”
In the first inning of Monday evening's game, Hyeseong Kim logged his first MLB start in center field and promptly lost a fly ball with one out that led to two runs.
Although the defense surely hasn't been perfect — especially with the constant shuffling due to injuries and calling up talent from Triple-A — the pitching woes have been inexcusable. With so many arms on the injured list, there is at least more of a reason for the Dodgers' ninth-highest ERA this season, but L.A. is tied for third with the most errors in baseball, as well.
An IL crew full of All-Stars and Cy Young award winners, not to mention awaiting the pitching debut of Shohei Ohtani, is reminiscent of the same ailments to the pitching roster of 2024, but the Dodgers are desperately holding onto the third-best record in baseball at 29-18.
With four straight losses, L.A. must start with getting back into the win column, and eventually back to looking like a title contender.
