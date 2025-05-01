Dodgers Manager Reveals Major Concern With Team Right Now
The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West with a 21-10 record, but the defending champions have one concerning problem.
While the Dodgers pitching staff has the fifth lowest ERA in the majors at 3.86, L.A.'s bullpen leads the league in innings.
The Dodgers bullpen has pitched 136 innings this season with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.7 WAR. It's a concerning trend so early in the season for L.A. relievers carrying such a heavy amount of work.
Manager Dave Roberts wants to avoid overtaxing the bullpen, and is looking to make changes accordingly.
“Pitching is certainly volatile,” Roberts said. “We experienced it last year and essentially every year. I think the thing that’s probably most disconcerting is the bullpen leading Major League Baseball in innings. That’s something when you’re talking about the long season, the starters are built up to be able to take those innings down. So that’s where my head is at, as far as trying to make sure we don’t redline these guys in the ‘pen.”
Because of various factors, the Dodgers starters haven't exactly pulled their weight early this year. Aside from ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, every other starter in the rotation has been somewhat inconsistent.
Blake Snell was placed on the injured list April 6, and Tyler Glasnow joined the two-time Cy Young winner earlier this week. The Dodgers received reinforcements when Tony Gonsolin made his long-awaited return.
Gonsolin made an impressive 2025 debut as he got through six innings against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are still short a starter in the rotation and have been relying on the bullpen to take up any extra innings.
The Dodgers entered last postseason with an overworked bullpen and three starters. While October is still months away, there is certainly cause for concern surrounding the Dodgers pitching staff.
