Dodgers: Matt Beaty Reveals the Emotions Of Being DFA'd By LA

Matt Beaty opened up about the frustrations of being DFA'd by the Dodgers.

Jun 21, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) rounds the bases after hitting a walk off two run home run scoring second baseman Max Muncy (13) to defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that surprised some, the Dodgers decided to designate Matt Beaty for assignment this spring. Despite absolutely raking in the minors, the Dodgers just never had, or made, the space for Beaty to get consistent at-bats.

Across three seasons in Los Angeles, Beaty compiled 556 plate appearances with some of those coming as a pinch hitter. At the end of the day, that was his role. 

In his career, Beaty owns a .756 OPS as a starter and a . 696 OPS coming off the bench.

Once the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman, Beaty knew that it might spell the end of his time with the only organization he'd known. In an interview with the San Diego Tribune's Bryce Miller this week, the Dodgers former 12th round pick talked about the experience of getting DFA'd.

“It sucks getting DFA’d, whenever that happens, but I think the body of work the last three years, I expected teams would want to pick me up. I knew it wasn’t the end for me. It was a little frustrating, but it was also exciting for a new chapter coming. I knew there was going to be a better opportunity to get more at-bats and play a little bit more.”

Beaty also talked about how bizarre it will be to climb into the box with Dodgers catcher Will Smith behind the dish. 

“That will be weird, coming up to the plate and Smitty’s there. We golf a lot in the offseason. I’m sure I’ll joke with him to throw me some fastballs, to lighten the mood. But when you’re between the lines, you’re kind of enemies.”

The Padres have definitely looked at Beaty's hitting splits. 13 of Beaty's 14 plate appearances this year have come as a starter.

