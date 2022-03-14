Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Admits Elbow Will Need More Time for Full Recovery

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy says his elbow feels good, but isn't completely healed.

Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

First baseman Max Muncy's 2021 season ended with a nasty elbow injury that kept him out of the playoffs. After the season, reports surfaced that Muncy had in fact torn his UCL.

This Sunday, Muncy provided reporters with an update from Camelback Ranch after rehabilitating his elbow throughout lockout-extended offseason. 

“We’re definitely not at 100% and we may not be at 100% for a while, but it felt good. You know, first day seeing the ball moving is always a little weird, but we’re making progress.”

Muncy did say that, overall, his elbow might be a "little higher" than the 80-85% label manager Dave Roberts had previously given it. Roberts did reveal that the two-time All-Star will be ready for Opening Day, He did not say if Muncy would be in the lineup as the Dodgers first baseman or the designated hitter.

The left-handed slugger also apologized to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register for not fully disclosing the nature of his injury during the Dodgers 2021 postseason playoff run.

“You asked a lot of questions in the playoffs and I kind of skirted around them. As you know now, it was a torn ligament and I never told you guys it wasn’t. I didn’t want to tell you it wasn’t so I kind of skirted around those questions.”

Muncy's bat has also been important, but this year, his offensive performance is as crucial as ever now that Corey Seager is a Texas Ranger. 

Muncy is ready for Opening Day, but he might not be ready to play everyday at first base yet. 

