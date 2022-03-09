Dodgers: Max Muncy All-In on LA Re-Signing Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols made the most of his sixth months with the Dodgers. From the home run hugs to his locker room leadership, Pujols made a great impression in his short time with the Dodgers. One of his biggest supporters, Max Muncy, backed the idea of LA re-signing the future Hall-of-Famer in an episode of AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

"I definitely would not be opposed to have another season with him. He can still hit lefties really good and he still brings a lot to the clubhouse. He's awesome to have around."

Muncy's assessment is spot-on. Last season, Pujols logged a .939 OPS when facing left-handed pitching. As a member of the Dodgers, he ranked third on the team in OPS against southpaws (.953).

Pujols proved that he can still provide valuable at-bats as a platoon hitter. The universal DH could also gives the slugger more opportunities with other potential teams.

Muncy recalled his reaction when word got out that the Angels had released Pujols.

"When he got released from the Angels, I remember I went straight to Doc [Dave Roberts] and Andrew [Friedman] and said, 'Hey, we need to bring this guy in'. He ended showing up and it was great. Me and him had a great relationship right from day one."

Muncy didn't take any credit for the Dodgers signing Pujols, he just wanted to show, anecdotally, how much respect he has for one of the best hitters of the last 20 years.

LA re-signing Pujols isn't a certainty, but there's no doubt the current Dodgers would love to get some more hugs from Tío Albert this coming year.