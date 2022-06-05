Dodgers: Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney Start Minor League Rehab Assignments

The Dodgers have one of the best record in baseball, and they're doing it without the full compliment of players. At the moment, LA has 10 players on their 40-man roster that are on the injured list. Six of the 10 are on the 60-day IL.

The news on the injury front isn't all bad though. If all goes well, the Dodgers should be getting Max Muncy (elbow inflammation) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder soreness) back relatively soon.

Both Muncy and Heaney began rehab assignments this weekend.