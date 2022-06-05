Dodgers: Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney Start Minor League Rehab Assignments
The Dodgers have one of the best record in baseball, and they're doing it without the full compliment of players. At the moment, LA has 10 players on their 40-man roster that are on the injured list. Six of the 10 are on the 60-day IL.
The news on the injury front isn't all bad though. If all goes well, the Dodgers should be getting Max Muncy (elbow inflammation) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder soreness) back relatively soon.
Both Muncy and Heaney began rehab assignments this weekend.
Max Muncy
Muncy has been dealing with the after effects of the torn UCL he suffered on the last day of the regular season in 2021. During the team's recent road trip, Muncy bumped the elbow on a play in foul territory. The incident, coupled with his lack of power and contact this year, made placing him on the IL a logical decision.
On Saturday, Muncy started at third base for the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) and went 0-for-3. He did record a hit on Sunday though.
Assuming the minor league at-bats don't result in any nagging soreness, Muncy could be back sometime next week for the Dodgers.
Andrew Heaney
Heaney will be rehabbing with the Triple-A OKC Dodgers. He's been out since April with the shoulder injury so he's going to need more than just one minor league start before he's re-installed into the Dodgers starting rotation.
On Saturday, Heaney threw 39 pitches in three innings of work against the Round Rock Express. He struck out five and recorded one earned run.
From what it looks like, Heaney should be back by mid-June.