Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney Start Minor League Rehab Assignments

Dodgers: Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney Start Minor League Rehab Assignments

Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney both started rehab assignments this weekend.

Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney both started rehab assignments this weekend.

The Dodgers have one of the best record in baseball, and they're doing it without the full compliment of players. At the moment, LA has 10 players on their 40-man roster that are on the injured list. Six of the 10 are on the 60-day IL.

The news on the injury front isn't all bad though. If all goes well, the Dodgers should be getting Max Muncy (elbow inflammation) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder soreness) back relatively soon. 

Both Muncy and Heaney began rehab assignments this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Max Muncy

USATSI_18296319_168396005_lowres

Muncy has been dealing with the after effects of the torn UCL he suffered on the last day of the regular season in 2021. During the team's recent road trip, Muncy bumped the elbow on a play in foul territory. The incident, coupled with his lack of power and contact this year, made placing him on the IL a logical decision.

On Saturday, Muncy started at third base for the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) and went 0-for-3. He did record a hit on Sunday though.

Assuming the minor league at-bats don't result in any nagging soreness, Muncy could be back sometime next week for the Dodgers. 

Andrew Heaney

USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (3)

Heaney will be rehabbing with the Triple-A OKC Dodgers. He's been out since April with the shoulder injury so he's going to need more than just one minor league start before he's re-installed into the Dodgers starting rotation.

On Saturday, Heaney threw 39 pitches in three innings of work against the Round Rock Express. He struck out five and recorded one earned run.

From what it looks like, Heaney should be back by mid-June.

Dodgers: Tyler Anderson Dominates Again in Win Over the Mets

Andrew HeaneyMax MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 2022 LA Roster Sets a Record

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18455678_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Wear Never-Before-Seen Hats on Saturday

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18373836_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Lefty Slugger May Be On IL For a While

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18345620_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert On Freddie Freeman's Mind-Boggling 'Streak of Consistency'

By Brenna White22 hours ago
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Two-Time All-Star to Start Rehab Assignment This Weekend

By Brenna WhiteJun 4, 2022
Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mets Slam Visiting Facilities at Dodger Stadium

By Brenna WhiteJun 4, 2022
Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (46) follows through on a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Breakout Star Now Leads NL in One Key Stat

By Brenna WhiteJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw to Pitch in Minor League Game on Sunday

By Brenna WhiteJun 4, 2022