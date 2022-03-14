Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Available for Opening Day
Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Max Muncy Available for Opening Day

Manager Dave Roberts noted that Max Muncy will be ready for Opening Day.

Max Muncy's injured elbow only added to the offseason anxieties of Dodgers fans. The first baseman suffered a gruesome elbow injury on the last day of the 2021 regular season. Later, it was revealed that he in fact tore his UCL in his non-throwing arm.

However, that ligament is a key part of any hitter's power stroke and, last time we checked, Muncy is a power hitter. 

Well, Dodgers fans can rest easy.

Manager Dave Roberts affirmed that Muncy will be ready for Opening Day on April 7th.

It is noteworthy that Roberts wasn't feeling confident to specify whether or not Muncy will be trotting out to first base to kick off the season. Luckily, Doc and the Dodgers now have the DH spot at their disposal. 

Roberts mentioned that he believes Muncy is about 80% of the way back to full health. That's encouraging considering how severe the elbow injury was. 

The latest Muncy update comes on the heels of the slugger giving AM570's David Vassegh a similar update last week.

“It’s feeling good. it’s feeling strong. we’ve been swinging a bat lately l— it’s progressing well. ”

Prior to tearing his UCL, Muncy had put together one of his best seasons as a member of the Dodgers. He produced a .249/.368/.527 slashline and a 140 wRC+. He was also named to his second All-Star team.

It's great news that the 31-year-old will be available for Opening Day. Regardless of where he plays, Muncy is an impact bat that the Dodgers will be counting on again this year. 

