Dodgers' Max Muncy Making Major Strides in Rehab
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy is making significant strides in his recovery from his oblique injury. Muncy joined the Dodgers for their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, took part in swings off a tee, fielded some groundballs, and did some throwing before the first of three games on Friday.
Muncy is progressing well from his Grade 1 right oblique strain, which caused him to move to the 60-day IL on June 21. Muncy was initially placed on the 10-day IL on May 17.
The 33-year-old is beginning his ramp-up, and he is on the verge of the next steps of his recovery, which is to take live batting practice before beginning a potential rehab assignment.
While Muncy and the Dodgers are hopeful for a return sooner rather than later, he isn't expected to return to the lineup until after the All-Star break. The lefty slugger last played on May 15 against the Giants and has had a solid start to the 2024 season. Thus far, through 40 games, Muncy has slashed .223/.323/.475 with a .798 OPS, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 31 hits, and 24 runs in 139 at-bats.
The two-time All-Star takes the Dodgers offense to the next level and is the missing piece to a team that hopes to be the last one standing come late October.