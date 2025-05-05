Dodgers' Max Muncy Making Massive Change in Attempt to End Struggles
Max Muncy is willing to try anything to overcome his early-season slump; just ask his optometrist, who has provided the slugger with prescription glasses to help him see the ball better.
Muncy has 20/12 eyesight, which is more than sufficient for an average person. However, for a professional baseball player who needs to see where a pitcher releases the ball and what kind of trajectory it has, this can be a significant hindrance.
His right eye has astigmatism, according to his eye doctor, and when he lines up to bat with his right eye forward in the batter's box, it can cause vision issues when trying to read pitches coming in at more than 90 mph.
“If there’s anything that can help out a little bit,” Muncy told Jack Harris of the LA Times. “I’ll try it.”
Harris noted that Muncy experienced a "fish bowl" effect due to his glasses, which should be worn more consistently for proper adjustment.
But now that Muncy has worn them more frequently, including off the field, he is noticeably more comfortable wearing the glasses.
Muncy hit his first home run of the season while wearing the glasses during the Dodgers' homestand against the Miami Marlins.
He wore prescription sunglasses with a blue tint, which he had also worn during the road trip in Atlanta.
Utility man Kike Hernandez went through this process last season, getting glasses for astigmatism to address his own issues with vision in his right eye.
“It took me like a week or two to really feel like my depth perception felt normal,” Hernández said.
“Before the glasses, I was trying to see the shape of each pitch.
“Once I got the glasses, I could actually see the spin.”
Hernandez went on to have a great playoff run for the Dodgers and played a key role in Los Angeles winning the World Series.
The team will be hoping for the same outcome for Muncy, who is not doing his part to support the team's stars, especially since he is known for getting extremely hot and going on a home run tear when he is feeling it.
