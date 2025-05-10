Dodgers' Max Muncy Named Among Biggest Disappointments of 2025 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has performed poorly through the first six weeks of the season. Both offensively and defensively, Muncy's numbers remain not up to par.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Dodgers third baseman as a veteran who is struggling, and perhaps showing his age.
"Muncy, who has a career 121 OPS+, is saddled with a mark that’s almost half of that (67 OPS+)," Bowden writes. "The 10-year vet is off to the worst start of his career as he’s batting .177 with only one homer over 35 games and 135 plate appearances. Baseball is hard, and maybe these are just bad starts. But based on their ages, these numbers for Semien and Muncy warrant greater concern."
Muncy's start to the season is by no means ideal, but the Dodgers have expressed the upmost loyalty to the All-Star. While Nolan Arenado made it clear that L.A. was his preferred trade destination in the offseason, the Dodgers penciled in Muncy as their third baseman.
While it's been a slow start to the year for Muncy, he remains hopeful that he will turn a corner as the season continues.
“They gave me the confidence that they had in me, and unfortunately I haven’t entirely returned it yet this year, but I still know that I’m a very good player and I can definitely get back to my standards. If I’m able to just relax and go out there and play, by the end of the year, you may not even know what my first month was,” Muncy said to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
Muncy returns to the Dodgers lineup for Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks hitting .193 with a .606 OPS.
