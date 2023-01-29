Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown

In November, hitting coach Brant Brown left Los Angeles to take on a new job in Miami. The long-time assistant hitting coach was known for working with players including Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy.

As a player who spent time with Brown consistently, Muncy recently talked about Brown’s departure with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

“I think it’ll be a big loss. But Aaron Bates is stepping in and I love Batesy, and I think he’s got a lot of good ideas. For me personally, it hurts a lot. I worked very closely with Brant for the last four, five years. And going back to when we cut Turner Ward loose, or he took the job with the Reds, I worked very closely with Brant for all those years. And so, for him being gone, that one’s going to be a tough one for me. But, I also love Batesy and of course I love Rob [Van Scoyoc]. Rob’s great, so we got two guys who are going to work well together I think.”

As Muncy mentioned, hitting coach Rob Van Scoyoc and co-hitting coach Aaron Bates are still with the club, so even with Brown gone, the team will not be not lacking in coaching talent whatsoever.

While on the topic, Muncy also touched upon his future as a Dodger, as he hopes to remain in Dodger blue for the entirety of this career.

He certainly has flourished over the past years with the help of Brown’s coaching in particular. Though it may have been tough to see Brown leave, the infielder will be able to take the batting skills Brown taught him and build upon them for seasons to come.