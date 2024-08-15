Dodgers’ Max Muncy Reacts to Playing Against Max Muncy
In a striking twist of fate, Major League baseball has been blessed with not one, but two Max Muncys.
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder Max Muncy, and the Oakland Athletics’ No. 8 prospect Max Muncy share the same name, profession, birthday, and were drafted by the same team.
The 33-year-old Muncy was drafted by the A's as the 169th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft. Nine years later, the A's drafted 21-year-old Muncy as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.
Both players also play infield positions. The elder Muncy plays third base while the younger Muncy plays shortstop.
“It’s kind of a cool thing. It’s not very often you see that happen,” the Dodgers’ Muncy said to Ron Futrell one day before he met the Athletics’ Muncy.
As their birthdays approach on Aug. 25, the two Muncys finally got a chance to meet during a Triple-A game on Wednesday. The Dodgers’ Muncy has been sidelined since May 17 with a right oblique strain. The franchise sent the two-time MLB All-Star on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Oklahoma City, creating an opportunity for the two to meet.
Oklahoma City and Las Vegas, the Athletics' affiliate, are scheduled to play five games this week. The Dodgers’ affiliate won the first game 13-7. The two teams have four more games scheduled the rest of the week.
This will likely be Muncy’s last series with Oklahoma City. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman told Jim Bowden of MLB Network Radio that Muncy is expected to return during the Dodgers’ next homestand, which begins Monday.
“I feel pretty good right now. We’re getting close to being 100%. So, just trying to stretch it and get some endurance back and get some timing back at that plate,” Muncy said in an interview with Futrell.
The Dodgers have seen the return of Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler, two key players on the IL, during their current road trip. Muncy has been awaiting his turn to come back as his teammates make their way back from injuries.
“It’s been tough for me," Muncy said. "It’s been a little bit of a grind. Sitting out, it’s the worst thing in the world for me. I want to be out there playing. I want to be helping the guys win and haven’t been able to do that for several months."